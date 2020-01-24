RANGELEY — The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an entertaining evening of personal storytelling and poetry on February 15, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley, beginning at 7 p.m. The event, entitled The Kitchen Table, is directed by Tim Straub.
Accompanying the show will be an exhibit in the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery of artworks created by RLRS Students involved with the Poetry Out Loud competition in conjunction with their chosen poems. The exhibit will open at 5:30 p.m. in the lobby of the theater and will include complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine). The Reception is free and open to the public. During The Kitchen Table presentation, selected students will be presenting their poems.
General Admission for The Kitchen Table is $10. Tickets are available online at rangeleyarts.org and are also be available at the Box Office, Mon-Thurs 10-2, and beginning at 6 p.m., the night of the show.
“This is entertainment, people, as it was long before the internet and its allure.” – Tim Straub.
For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Oxford Hills
Solutions for Thompson Lake dam prove elusive
-
The Franklin Journal
Final count of 430 boxes for facial tissue campaign
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton Day Extension Homemakers
-
The Franklin Journal
Sharing the true meaning of Christmas
-
The Franklin Journal
Meadow Lanes Wednesday Night Ladies