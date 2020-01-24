OXFORD — Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce’s 43rd annual Dinner & Awards Ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Oxford Casino Hotel Events Center.
The chamber will present Bob Bahre with its Legacy Award.
Tickets are limited and all ticket sales are final. Tickets are $50 per person before March 1 and $55 after that date.
Register online at www.oxfordhillsmaine.com or call the chamber for more information, 743-2281.
