NEW SHARON — Maine Department of Transportation is in the final design phase of a preservation project for a bridge crossing the Sandy River. The bridge is on Route 2 between Water Street and Cape Cod Hill Road, also known as Route 134.

According to a letter sent to Town Clerk Pamela Adams, the project of Bridge #5724 includes the replacement of bridge joints, sidewalk curb plates and the asphalt wearing surface.

“Construction is expected to begin in June and will be completed prior to November,” Senior Project Manager Travis Hamel wrote in the letter.

It is expected that temporary traffic signals will be placed at the intersection of Route 2 and Water Street and just east of the bridge to maintain alternating one-way traffic.

“During construction activities within the eastbound lane, the adjacent sidewalk will be closed,” he said Wednesday, Jan. 22. “ There are no intentions at this time to maintain pedestrian access across the bridge during the eastbound construction. Due to the narrow bridge width and the required construction activities, we feel that there is no practical way of providing safe public access during this phase. However, we will do what we practically can to reduce the time frame in which access is not provided.

There is no sidewalk adjacent to the westbound land, he added.

A nearby bridge on Main Street which also crossed the Sandy River was demolished in 2014 after it was found to be unsafe for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic due to advanced deterioration.

A public meeting will not be held regarding the project unless specifically requested by the municipality.

In an email Wednesday, Chairperson Lorna Nichols said foot traffic concerns were the only issue the Select Board had heard about from residents.

“We have not discussed yet as we are in the middle of getting our budget and warrant ready but will likely address soon,” she said.

The project is scheduled to be advertised in April for competitive bids. The estimated cost of the project is $545,000, Hamel said.

“This may vary some as the project plans get further developed,” he added.

