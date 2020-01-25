A second-period surge lifted the Fairbanks Ice Dogs to a 5-2 victory over the Maine Nordiques on Friday evening at the Big Dipper Ice Arena in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Lucas Erickson, St. Lawrence University commit, had a goal and two assists for the Ice Dogs, while Tyler Deweese, Parker Brown and Laker Aldridge each contributed a goal and assist.

Fairbanks’ Jasper Lester scored the lone goal in the opening stanza, a little past the three-minute mark on the man advantage.

The Nordiques (17-23-2, 36 points) tied the game when Filip Lofdahl found the back of the net 71 seconds into the second period. The goal was assisted by Lewiston native Cole Ouellette and Kylar Fenton.

Fairbanks (29-9-3, 61 points) took the lead for good exactly five minutes after Lofdahl’s goal when Parker Brown beat Nordiques goalie Wesley Mankowkski (32 saves). Forty-one seconds later, Erickson gave the Ice Dogs a 3-1 lead at the 6:52 mark.

With five-plus minutes remaining in the second period, Fairbanks’ lead was extended to 4-1 as Deweese potted a goal.

Aldridge scored on a power play to extend the lead to 5-1 a little past the five-minute mark of the third period.

Fairbanks was 2-for-6 on the man advantage, while Maine went 1-for-5.

Trent Grimshaw notched Maine’s second goal, beating Ice Dogs goalie Mattias Sholl (31 saves) with about seven minutes to play.

The Nordiques end their four-game Alaska trip Saturday night in a rematch with the Ice Dogs.

« Previous

filed under: