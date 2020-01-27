AUBURN – Marion R. Herrin, 87, a resident of Leeds, passed away, Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Hospice House of Androscoggin in Auburn, following failing health issues. She was born Dec. 15, 1932 in East Livermore, the daughter of Elwin Norris and Verna (Cressey) Norris.

She attended schools in Livermore and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1951. On Nov. 6, 1975 in Gray, she married Kenneth Herrin Jr., they enjoyed 33 years together before his passing on Sept. 9, 2009.

She worked as a switchboard operator at CMMC and a receptionist in the admissions office at Bates College for many years. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and watching sports. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by, her grandson, Scott Gilbert and his wife Johanna of Leeds; great-grandsons, Kevin and Brock; her sister Ella Wilkins, her brothers, Russell Norris and Ralph Norris and his wife Minnie; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband; her daughter Sandra Gilbert; her brothers, Carroll Norris and Bunky Norris and her sisters, Hilda Whittemore, Helen Stanhope and Florence Ireland.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31 at the funeral home. Interment in the spring at Leeds Center Cemetery, Route 106, Leeds, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

