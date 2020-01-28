LONGWOOD, Fla. – Verna D. Levesque, 95, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Longwood, Florida. Verna was born on April 9, 1924 in Guerette, Maine to parents Adelard and Yvonne (Lagasse) Hebert. She was the second oldest out of 19 children.

Verna went to a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade before then moving to Lewiston, Maine.

She attended beauty school, and when she turned 18, she went to work in the cotton mills.

Never having danced, she attended a local dance with her cousin. As soon as Arthur walked in, she knew she wanted to dance with him and “the rest is history.” Arthur went into the service, serving his country for 3 years in the Army Air Corps during World War II, but Verna kept up a constant correspondence with him. Arthur and Verna married in Florida in 1947 and settled in south Florida where they raised four sons and four daughters.

She always had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and said the Rosary daily.

Arthur and Verna moved to Longwood in 1985, becoming Annunciation parishioners.

Verna always enjoyed bowling and bingo as well as many trips to Las Vegas.

She is survived by her children, Donna L. Buholtz (William), Michael A. Levesque (Tracy), Stephen R. Levesque (Mary), Susan T. Stanton (J.T., deceased), Pauline H. Levesque, Paul J. Levesque (Mary), Denise A. Levesque, and John B. Levesque (Maureen); 14 beloved grandchildren; 28 cherished great-grandchildren; and 12 sisters and three brothers.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Arthur Levesque, Jr.; parents, Adelard and Yvonne Hebert; and brothers, Clifford Hebert, Ronald Hebert, and Robert Hebert.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions – South Seminole Chapel, 335 E. State Road 434, Longwood, Florida. 5:00 to 6:00 PM will be a private family time with a Rosary service. The public visitation is to be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral mass will take place at 9:30 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 1020 Montgomery Rd, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.

« Previous