BRUNSWICK – Thomas Martin Bell, 68, of Karen Lane passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Coastal Manor in Yarmouth in the loving arms of his wife, from complications of vascular dementia. He was born in Portland on May 26, 1951, the son of George T. Bell Jr. and the late Mary Flaherty Bell. He was a 1969 graduate of Brunswick High School and attended the University of Maine, Orono. In August of 1996 he married Gail Louise White of Stratton. She passed away Oct. 5, 2008. On Sept. 6, 2010 he married his beloved Claire Bisson Gamache.For 28 years Thomas worked for Central Maine Power in the meter department until his retirement in 2009.For many years he lived in Farmington. He was an active member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Farmington for 30 years. He was also a member of the choir at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay.Well-travelled, Thomas visited places like France, Ireland, Scotland and Canada. Surviving besides his wife Claire Bell of Brunswick, is his father, George T. Bell Jr. of Lewiston; a sister, Kathleen B. Huber and her husband Richard of New Market, N.H., two brothers, Lawrence Bell and his wife Joline of Litchfield and John Bell and his wife Denise of Kennebunk; also survived by an uncle, John Flaherty of Portland; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was also beloved by Claire’s children, Michael Gamache and his family of Phippsburg and Angela Mitchell and her family of Belfast; in-laws, Annette Harriman, Jean-Paul Bisson, Pauline Bisson Roberge and her husband Ray, Richard Bisson and his wife Susan and Normand Bisson and his wife Nicole.Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Jan. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish, 132 McKeen St., Brunswick with a reception to follow in the parish hall. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Portland in the spring.Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made toRCBP-Office ofSeminariansc/o Diocese of Portland510 Ocean Ave.Portland, ME 04103

