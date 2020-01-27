LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced the Education Center classes for February.

Unless noted, classes are held at 8 Falcon Road and are free. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. Register for classes by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

Legal Planning for Seniors: From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4; instructor, Meg Greene, Esq., Brann & Isaacson. Participants will learn about financial powers of attorney, advance directives for health care and planning for the disposition of property on death.

Infection Control for the Flu Season: From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4; instructor, Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice. Review ways to boost the immune system and avoid illness during the winter. Discuss how to communicate with the physician and caregivers to help diagnose illness.

Downsizing Made Easy!: From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5; instructors, Liz and Kim, co-owners of SimplySized Home. Downsizing and moving is very overwhelming, but there are steps to making the process easy and stress-free. From sorting to selling, to packing and moving, learn how SimplySized Home can help through a transition.

Heart-Healthy Eating: From 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18; instructors, SeniorsPlus Nutrition Team. Learn heart-healthy cooking and eating. Learn simple dietary ways to manage overall heart health.

You Count!: 2020 Census Information Session: From 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19; instructor, Elizabeth Enright, U.S. Census partnership specialist. Learn how the 2020 Census is safe, important and easier than before. Census results determine the federal funds coming to a community to pay for roads, schools and hospitals. They also influence state redistricting. Therefore, it is critical that everyone in the community is counted. Share ideas about how to achieve a full count and learn about employment opportunities and other new developments at the U.S. Census.

Living Well with Chronic Pain: From 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 23 through March 5 (no class during February vacation), Lewiston Adult Education, 156 East Ave. The workshop offers strategies for managing chronic pain and its related symptoms. Topics include techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, isolation and poor sleep; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength; appropriate use of medications; and communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals. All workshop completers will receive a gift card to either Hannaford or Walmart. Register through Lewiston Adult Education. Visit lewiston.coursestorm.com or call 207-795-4141. Class limit: 20.

“Olympic Pride, American Prejudice”: From 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; presenter, Barbara Merson, executive director, Maine Jewish Film Festival. The film tells the true story of the 18 African American athletes who participated in the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany.

Crafting with Corinne: From 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; instructor, Corinne Saindon. Cost is $5 for materials. Cover square tissue boxes then decorate them with assorted embellishments. Class limit: 10.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: From 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Meet for an afternoon of fun, socialization and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share. All are welcome.

Living Well for Better Health: From 1-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, March 17 through April 21, Spring Rock Park, 802 Church Hill Road, Leeds. The program is designed to help participants deal with chronic conditions. Some topics covered are appropriate use of medications; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; nutrition; and how to evaluate new treatments.

Ongoing programs

Knitting Group: From 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on your own project or learn how to knit. Bring yarn and knitting needles. Use back entrance.

Book Club: From 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. The peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read for this month’s group is “The Cat’s Table” by Michael Ondaatje, which was a shortlisted nominee for the 2011 Scotiabank Giller Prize. The novel is a coming-of-age story about an 11-year-old boy’s journey on a large ship’s three-week voyage. Ondaatje himself went on such a voyage in his childhood, from Sri Lanka to England.

Exercise classes

Total Strength and Balance: From 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15-1 p.m. Mondays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays, or 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30-1:10 p.m. Fridays; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer. Cost: $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for six classes; $5 drop-in. To register or for more information, call Linn at 207-523-9055.

Chair Yoga for Seniors: From 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Jan. 27 to March 23 (off Feb. 17); instructor, Tisha Bremner. Cost: $8 drop-in (space permitting) or $40 for eight weeks. Designed to help increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of calm and find inner awareness. The class combines meditation, easy warm-ups, energizing stretches and balancing yoga postures with deep breath awareness. Open to all experience and ability levels.

Chair Yoga: From 8:45-9:45 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 14 to March 20; instructor, Mary Bishop. Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for six weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Chair to Mat Yoga: From 10-11 a.m. Fridays, Feb. 14 to March 20; instructor, Mary Bishop. Cost: $8 drop-in, $30 for six weeks. Designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability and strength through yoga poses with the support of a chair, floor and props. Class limit of six people.

Franklin and Oxford counties

Tai Chi for Health & Balance: Primarily from 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays/Fridays, Jan. 22 to March 11 (due to room availability, dates and times vary slightly; call for details), Harper Conference Center, Ripley Medical Building, 193 Main St., Norway. Cost: $40. Tai Chi can improve balance, relieve pain and improve health and ability to do things.

Tai Chi for Health & Balance: From 10-11 a.m. Monday/Wednesdays, Feb. 3 to March 30 (no class February 17), Kingfield Town Office, 15 School St. Cost: $40. Tai Chi can improve balance, relieve pain and improve health and ability to do things.

Tai Chi for Health & Balance: From 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday/Thursdays, Feb. 4 to April 9 (no class the weeks of Feb. 16 or March 8), Gould Academy’s Bingham Gym, Church Street, Bethel. Tai Chi can improve balance, relieve pain and improve health and ability to do things. Register with SAD 44 Adult Education at 207-824-2136, ext. 1340, or sad44.maineadulted.org. Enrollment after first week is discouraged.

Game Day in Norway: From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St. An afternoon of games, fun and socialization. Bring a game to share. All are welcome.

You Count!: 2020 Census Information Session: From 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway; instructor, Elizabeth Enright, U.S. Census partnership specialist. Learn how the 2020 Census is safe, important and easier than before. Census results determine the federal funds coming to a community to pay for roads, schools and hospitals. Share ideas about how to achieve a full count. Also, learn about employment opportunities and other new developments at the U.S. Census.

Living Heart Healthy: From 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27; instructor, Jeff Treadwell, Beacon Hospice, at SeniorsPlus, 9 Marston St., Norway. The presentation will review signs and symptoms and discuss factors to help improve quality of life while living with heart disease.

A Matter of Balance: From 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays, March 4 to April 22, Gold LEAF Institute Senior College, Farmington. The program emphasizes practical strategies to reduce fear of falling and increase activity levels. Workshop open to members of Gold LEAF Institute Senior College. For more information, to become a member or register, visit goldleafinstitute.org or call 207-778-7063.

For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

« Previous