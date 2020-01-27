FARMINGTON — The Diabetes Prevention Program, a national program proven to help people lower their chance of developing Type 2 diabetes, will be offered in Farmington.
The yearlong course is offered by MaineHealth at no cost. It will help individuals: learn how to eat healthier and be active; develop skills to make healthier choices; get the long-term support needed to stick with the changes; and prevent or delay the development of type 2 diabetes.
Kathleen Kerr will be the instructor. The first class at each location begins:
- Jan. 30 from 6-7 p.m. at the Education Center on High Street at the University of Maine Farmington.
- Feb. 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.
- March 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Crosby Room at Franklin Memorial Hospital.
The program meets once a week for 16 weeks, then bi-monthly or monthly the rest of the year. The program is not designed for people who have already been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.
To register go to https://mhprevention.coursestorm.com/category/franklin-county.
For more information, contact Melissa Norton at [email protected] or 207-661-7294.
