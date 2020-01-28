Results for Lewiston Senior Cribbage League

LEWISTON — Cribbage results for the Lewiston Senior Cribbage League for the week of Jan. 23 are: First, Roland Bosse and Terry Chambers; second, Anita Maheux and Dwight Webb; third, Ethel Landry and Dorina Martin; fourth, Aaron Burke and Roger Labbe; and fifth, Cecile Bussiere and Gerry Roy.

The league play is at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Lewiston Armory/Lewiston Senior Center, 60 Central Ave. Players are encouraged to arrive early for practice. Doors open at 8. Call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253 for more information.

Winners of Chili/Chowder Cook-Off announced

RANGELEY — Winners of the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce 27th Annual Chili/Chowder Cook-Off have been announced as follows:

Chili winners: Best overall — The Shed; Mild — Furbish Brew House & Eats; Medium — The Shed; Hot — Bald Mountain Camps.

Chowder winners: Best overall — Parkside & Main; Seafood — The Gingerbread House.

Lewiston resident named UMO Sculptor in Residence

ORONO — Maine sculptor John Stass, a resident of Lewiston, will be the UMO Department of Art’s guest as a Sculptor In Residence, Jan. 29-30. Stass’ visit is part of the ongoing Department of Art initiative, The Littlefield Gallery Visiting Artist Series, and has been made possible through the generous support of the Littlefield Gallery in Winter Harbor and the University of Maine Cultural Affairs/Distinguished Lecturer Series.

During the two day event, Stass will be providing a public sculpture demonstration on creating mid-century modern minimalist works in wood, followed by a lecture and discussion related to minimalism in the arts. Titled “Minimalism … Enough is Enough,” the artist hopes that by exploring its roots through painting, sculpture, photography and more, a link will be made to the core tenets of minimalism in affecting contemporary life.

Classes available at MSAD 52 Adult and Community Education

TURNER — MSAD 52 Adult and Community Education is offering dozens of classes starting in February as it celebrates 40 years of service to the Leeds, Greene and Turner area. Classes include business and skills training, high school completion, English Language Learners and personal enrichment.

More information and a brochure are available by calling 207-225-1010 or online at www.msad52.maineadulted.org.

Four Chaplains Remembrance Ceremony

NORWAY — A Four Chaplains Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at St. Catherine of Sienna Chatholic Church, 32 Paris St., Norway. The ceremony is sponsored by the American Legion, VFW and Amvets of Norway and South Paris. Refreshments to follow.

ATV meeting on task force recommendations

LIVERMORE — The Western Maine ATV Club will hold an informal meeting at noon Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Livermore Community Building, 25 Church St., Livermore, which is between Routes 4 and 108 in Brettuns. The meeting topic concerns the recommendations of the governor’s ATV task force.

Reps. Tina Riley and Richard Pickett have been invited to attend. The public is invited to voice their concerns.

Franklin County Democrats to meet

FARMINGTON — The next meeting of the Franklin County Democratic Committee will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Mallett School in Farmington. Numerous candidates for public office this year will speak to the group. In addition, there will be a presentation of work Suit Up Maine has done to document Susan Collins’ record as Senator. Plans for the March 8 state caucus will also be discussed.

At its January gathering, the committee hosted Congressman Jared Golden, who answered questions from constituents and described his response to the articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump.

For more information about the Franklin County Democrats and upcoming events, go to http://franklincountydemocratsme.weebly.com or contact Lisa Lisius at [email protected] Meetings are open to the public and all are invited.

Auburn resident to show artwork in Boston

BOSTON — Auburn resident Janet Laird-Lagasse will be among 89 artists participating in the 2020 New England Watercolor Society Signature Members Show, to be held from Feb. 4 through March 1. Bringing together the work of some of New England’s finest watercolor artists, the show will be held at the Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury St., Boston.

‘Essentials of College Planning’ sessions offered

LEWISTON — The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will host free individualized sessions, “Essentials of College Planning,” for adults 19 and over who are looking for a new career or returning to higher education. The sessions are being held at the following times and locations:

• Lewiston-UMA, 51 Westminster St., at 9 and 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.

• Lewiston Career Center, 5 Mollison Way, at 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit http://meoc.maine.edu.

YWCA celebrating ‘Galentine’s Day’

LEWISTON — The YWCA Central Maine will celebrate friendship and love among women in style on “Galentine’s Day” on Thursday, Feb. 13.

This Galentine’s Day, the YWCA invites members of the community to send a “Galentine” to a special someone. On Feb. 13, YWCA staff will deliver baskets of treats and well wishes to women and girls in the Lewiston and Auburn community. Galentine’s baskets are stuffed full of goodies that can include chocolate, baked goods, coffee, soaps, flowers, gift cards, candles and personalized messages. There are three different baskets and each will be a surprise delivery. Each gift basket is available for order at $35, including delivery. Adding a bottle of wine will be an additional $15. The delivery service is a fundraiser to benefit the work of the YWCA in empowering women and eliminating racism.

To order a basket, visit the YWCA to fill out an order form, call the YWCA at 207-795-4050 or complete an order form online, www.ywcamaine.org. Orders will be accepted through Friday, Feb. 7.

MaineCF Grants available for Franklin County nonprofits

ELLSWORTH — Nonprofit and public organizations in Franklin County seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities are encouraged to apply to the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

The Western Mountains Committee, a volunteer committee of Franklin and Somerset County residents and community leaders, reviews grants and makes recommendations for funding. The deadline for applying is Feb. 15. Application, guidelines and a list of 2019 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.