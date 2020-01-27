JAY — A car driven by a Canton teenager hit black ice Sunday night, went off Route 140 and hit trees that prevented it from going into the Androscoggin River, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.

Lauren Ferland, 17, complained of pain but was cleared by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel at the scene, he said.

The 2008 Subaru was damaged, mostly on the driver’s side.

Jay officer Dylan Rider, Jay Fire Rescue Department and Livermore Falls officer Troy Reed responded to the accident, which was reported about 8:42 p.m. Jay Public Works Department treated the road.

