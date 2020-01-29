Kudos to Gov. Janet Mills and Maine housing agencies for moving forward on awarding contracts resulting from a $14.5 million bond issue approved by voters by a 3-1 margin in 2014. The bond was never issued by former Gov. Paul LePage, despite the fact that 9,000-plus Maine senior citizens are on waiting lists for affordable housing units.

In 2017 the Legislature passed a bill requiring the governor to issue the bonds, but Republicans in the Maine House sided with LePage and the bonds weren’t released until Mills took office.

The good news is that LePage is now a resident of Florida and Democrats control the Legislature.

Democrats are uniters, not dividers.

Bob Mennealy, Auburn

« Previous

Next »