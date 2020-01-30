WEST PARIS — February feels like the “middle of winter” but in meteorological terms, winter ends on February 29 – yes, 2020 is a leap year; the last one was 2016. Let us start to feel spring in the air and a spring in our step (increased daylight is certainly helping). Join in at the First Universalist Church of West Paris to experience a breath of springtime and all that it offers. Worship services begin at 9:00 a.m. with refreshments afterward. All are welcome to attend.

February 2, Why We Can’t Wait, led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. Using Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s book, Why We Can’t Wait, as our guide, this Sunday service will be a celebration of Dr. King’s legacy and an appreciation of his vision of freedom and equality that can be.

February 9, Hate versus Understanding, led by guest speaker Rodney Abbott who will talk about some of the various motivations for hate and the need for understanding. A speaker at the W. Paris UU church many times, most know Rodney from his many years of teaching at Telstar.

February 16, On the Home Stretch, led by The Reverend Fayre Stephenson. As we grow older we are confronted by ageism and loss and, yet, we are also filled with gratitude for the gifts of life. This service will be a consideration of the empathy and wisdom that can be found in the transcendent journey of aging.

February 23, Looking for Our Connectedness, led by guest speaker Marilyn Hammond who has been a guest at the W. Paris UU church many times. She is a member of the South Paris UU church. We will take a look at how we are divided in our current culture and how we can find our way back from the politics of exclusion.

For more information about the church and services, please contact Marta Clements, 674-2143, [email protected], or Bob Clifford at 674-3442, [email protected] To learn more about the Unitarian-Universalist Association, visit http://www.uua.org/.

