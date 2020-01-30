TURNER – Judith “Judy” T. Sawyer, 71, of Turner passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

She was born in Manchester, Conn. to Mr. Francis and Edith (Wiersch) Trudnak on March 24, 1948.

On Sept. 15, 1979, Judy married Wesley Sawyer in Manchester, Conn.

Judy loved her family with all her heart. She greatly enjoyed knitting various items for her children or grandchildren (especially for the holiday season), as well as cooking Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings. She was a fantastic cook, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter-in-law, and wife. Judy also had a great sense of humor, which fit in nicely with the ‘family’. She could both make a joke, and take some kidding of her own.

Judy loved the ocean, and each year she and her husband Wes would spend their anniversary week in Old Orchard Beach. She loved to travel, and they spent time in Las Vegas and Florida. Just hopping in the car and taking a drive together was also something Judy loved to do.

Though Judy did not golf, she was a member of the Turner Highlands Golf Course, and served on the membership board as treasurer. She was very much involved with all tournaments which helped to raise money for scholarships.

Preceding her in death were her parents.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 40 years, Wesley Sawyer of Turner; daughters, Jacquelyn Weiman of Brooklyn, Conn., Tanya Weiman and partner, Philip Gleason of New York, N.Y., Christine Rodriquez and husband Juan of Windsor, Conn., and Nichole Yacino and husband Dom, of Danielson, Conn.; grandchildren, Eric Moll and partner Chris Fleming of Holland, Mich., Amanda Gladu of Gainesville, Fla., Aislinn and Nicholas Gladu of Canterbury, Conn., Shonte Lindsay of Windsor, Conn., Aydyn and Carlo Rodriquez of Suffield, Conn., and Alex and Angelina Yacino of Danielson, Conn.; siblings, Dave Trudnak and wife Linda of Enfield, Conn.., Ron Trudnak of New Hampshire and Brenda McNamarra of Redding, Calif., brother and sisters-in-law, Sue and Bert Tardif of Minot, and Dave and Nancy Carr of Lewiston, beloved mother-in-law, Arvilla Lachance and partner Ray Poulin of Turner; father-in-law, Kenneth Sawyer of Auburn; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Judy’s family would like to thank all those who helped care for her during her time of need. She also welcomed and cherished all the well wishes she received during this time.

Online condolences or special memories of Judy can be left at thefortingrouplewiston.com.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Fortin Funeral Home at 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. Services will be at Grace Lutheran Church Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Turner Highlands Scholarship Fund would be greatly appreciated. Those can be mailed to:

THGC Scholarship Fund

P.O. Box 211

Turner, ME 04282

