RANGELEY — The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting Jan. 29 at the Country Club Inn.

Election results were announced by Margery Jamison. Joanne Dunlap, who served on the executive board as president in 2019, was elected to another one-year term as chamber president.

Margie Jamison, Jim Ferrara and Ken McDavitt, who all served on the executive board in 2019, were elected to additional one-year terms on the board: Jamison as vice president, Ferrara as secretary and McDavitt as member-at-large. Chamber Director Linda Dexter was elected to the executive board position of treasurer.

Directors AJ Ash, Nancy Douglas, David Haley and Kash Haley were each elected to serve another one-year term on the board.

Board members welcomed one new director: Lindsay Richards, fitness director at Rangeley Health and Wellness.

Jamison thanked outgoing Executive Board member Karen Seaman for her years of service. Seaman was a member and treasurer of the board, and served on the marketing committee.