Mountain Valley Rec Men’s Basketball League

Archies, Inc (9-0) continued their dominance of the league with a 102-71 drubbing of E & E Awards (4-5). Archies was led by Garrett Clemmer with 23 points (6 threes), Nate Carson 21, Kindle Bonsall 14 and Ryan Baillargeon 12. E & E was led by Ben Holmes with 25 points (3 threes), Jeremy St Germain 22 (6 threes), Nick St Germain 11 and Nate Shultz 10.

Hotel Rumford (7-2) beat up on Wentworth Woodworking/Mac’s Car Wash (4-5), 79-40. The Hotel’s Tom Danylik poured in 34 points, while Craig Milledge had 22 (3 threes) and Brad Marshall had 13. WW/Mac’s was led by Jim Davis (3 threes) and Spencer Glover with 13 a piece and Bobbie Dinan with 11 (3 threes).

Bessey Designs (3-6) knocked off The Bethel Bucks (5-4), 85-71. Bessey Designs was led by Deonte Ring and Kyle Chabe with 17 points each while Cody York chipped in 12. Bethel was led by Blake Rothwell with 20 points and Jarrett Bean and Dom Haines with 13 each.

Ballers (1-8) got their first win of the season, beating Jay (2-7), 98-84. Mike Pare hit 5 threes and totaled 28 to pace the victors. He was helped by Draven Finnegan with 20 points (4 threes), Will Bean 16 and Cam Gadbois 12. Jay’s James Anderson had a game high 44 points (4 threes), Jake Turner had 13 and Steve Dogher 11.

