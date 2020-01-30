Luncheon
WATERFORD—Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.
Invalid username/password.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
U.S. life expectancy rises — a little
-
Business
Maine bill would ease restrictions on trucking of live lobster
-
Advertiser Democrat
Solutions for Thompson Lake dam prove elusive
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen mull options regarding hotel units
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock board talks marijuana, bridge, fire agreement