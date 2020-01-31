FARMINGTON — Math- Focus on Algebra 1: This free course is designed to meet the math requirements for the High School Diploma with a focus on Algebra and Geometry topics with instructor Suzanne Kidd Starts Feb. 25 to May 26, 2020 Tue and Thu from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Adult Learning Center, 207-778-3460, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington.

American Sign Language: This course is for those who have never taken an ASL class before or need to refresh their knowledge from years ago. Finger spelling and basic vocabulary will be taught and practiced in a fun, comfortable environment. Class will be kept small in order to focus on your individual purpose for learning with instructor Stephanie Ward, Feb 25 – Mar 31, Tue from 6 – 7 p.m. $45 registration fee. There is also a material fee of $5 – pay instructor on first night. Adult Learning Center, 207-778-3460, 129 Seamon Road, Suite A, Farmington.

