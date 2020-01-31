The Calderwood Consort, one of Maine’s longest performing early music groups, will perform two concerts presenting sacred and profane love songs from the twelfth through the seventeenth centuries. The first performance – a short, half-hour program of dances and love songs by Machaut, Lindini, Dufay, Byrd and others, will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Oasis of Music at Lewiston’s Trinity Church.
The second, longer 90-minute program will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. This performance features Perotin’s Viderunt omnes of 1198, a sacred organum for the dedication of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.
Both concerts will be sung and played in costume on period replica instruments of harp, psaltery, recorders, viols, gemshorn and crumhorns. Text translations and program notes will be provided.
For more information, please contact Ed Douglas (207) 797-0212, or Linda Johnston (207) 933-2933.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Maine
Investment firm completes Saddleback Mountain purchase
-
Encore
Influential folk singer Bill Staines to play at Chocolate Church
-
Crime
Man who crashed into Otisfield store told police he used heroin before chase
-
Encore
RAAPA will hold auditions for popular Murder Mystery Dinner Theater
-
Encore
Calderwood Consort to give pair of concerts in Lewiston