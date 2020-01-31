The Calderwood Consort, one of Maine’s longest performing early music groups, will perform two concerts presenting sacred and profane love songs from the twelfth through the seventeenth centuries. The first performance – a short, half-hour program of dances and love songs by Machaut, Lindini, Dufay, Byrd and others, will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Oasis of Music at Lewiston’s Trinity Church.

The second, longer 90-minute program will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. This performance features Perotin’s Viderunt omnes of 1198, a sacred organum for the dedication of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

Both concerts will be sung and played in costume on period replica instruments of harp, psaltery, recorders, viols, gemshorn and crumhorns. Text translations and program notes will be provided.

For more information, please contact Ed Douglas (207) 797-0212, or Linda Johnston (207) 933-2933.

