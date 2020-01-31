BATH – Folk singer and songwriter Bill Staines will perform on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center in Bath. A New England native, Staines has performed his particular brand of Americana folk for over 45 years, and will take the stage in the annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center for an intimate performance of some of his best-loved material.

Staines became involved in the Boston-Cambridge folk scene in the early 1960s, and quickly gained popularity in the Boston area. In 1971, after one of his shows, the Boston Phoenix proclaimed that Staines was “simply Boston’s best performer.” A decade later, the annual Reader’s Poll of the Boston Globe named him one of Boston’s favorite artists. In the time since he burst onto the scene, Staines has worked as the quintessential folk troubadour, singing his songs at the country’s top festivals, concerts, clubs, and coffeehouses. The veteran songwriter still performs over 200 shows each year to bring his music to audiences all over the United States.

Staines’ melodies and lyrics recall with compassion and depth the landscapes and characters he’s known, and in the words of The Austin American Statesman, his words have the “ability to translate the common details of common lives into songs of uncommon eloquence and beauty.” With his moving songs, his warm, smooth baritone, his prowess on guitar, and his gentle humor, Staines has also become a favorite of other folk singers and a significant influence on many. His songs have been recorded by noted musicians including Peter, Paul & Mary, Nanci Griffith, Makem & Clancy, Grandpa Jones, Priscilla Herdman, and Jerry Jeff Walker.

Staines’ radio and television appearances have included A Prairie Home Companion, Mountain Stage, and The Good Evening Show, and he has hosted local programs on PBS and network television. Even with 26 albums under his belt, Staines continues to release new material, while also performing the classic songs that have won him praise.

Other upcoming winter concerts at the Chocolate Church Arts Center include a Valentine’s Day Fundraiser Party featuring Island Beats Steel Drum Band on February 14, a comedy show with Johnny Ater and friends on February 15, and a production of Noel Coward’s comic play Blithe Spirit, opening on February 28 and running through March 8.

Tickets for Bill Staines in the annex at the Chocolate Church Arts Center are $15 advance or $18 at the door. Tickets for this show, and all shows at the Chocolate Church Arts Center can be purchased at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling (207) 442-8455. The Chocolate Church Arts Center is located at 804 Washington St., Bath.

