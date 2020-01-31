AUBURN — Central Maine Community College is an approved U.S. Passport Acceptance Facility open to the public. Citizens may apply in person for their passport at CMCC’s Central Services Office in Room J115 on the ground floor of Jalbert Hall. There is a dedicated parking spot for passport applicants to the left of the outside entrance to the college store.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

CMCC’s passport acceptance facility includes application and photo services. Appointments are not required. For more information, contact Kellie Morris, passport program manager at CMCC, at 207-755-5294. Passport forms, fees and application information can be found on the U.S. Department of State website at travel.state.gov.

