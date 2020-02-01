AUBURN – Roland L. Provost, 82 years young of Auburn, passed away Jan. 30, 2020 at Clover Manor in Auburn. He was born in Lewiston on July 18, 1937 to the parents of Roland J. Provost and Eva LaPoint Provost.

He was in the United States Marne Corps Reserve as a private first class for 10 years.

Roland was a member of the Past Time Club, Elks Club, and the Snow Shoe Acme Club.

He worked for many years as a sales man at Snow’s Appliance Store in Auburn until he changed careers and went to work for Bath Iron Works as a tins men for 20 years. He retired from BIW to work part time at Cumberland Farms and loved being back as a sales person. He was known for his very friendly personality and willing to help anyone in need. He was a people person.

What Roland loved most of all was being with his wife of 63 years and being around his family. He was very much a family man and there was nothing more important than being around his four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He taught all of his grandchildren how to play cribbage. He loved to entertain and would have many relatives over on various occasions.

Predeceased by wife, Betty (Elizabeth) Provost; father, Roland J. Provost, mother Eva LaPoint Provost.

Surviving are his children, Marc Provost and partner, Louise Hedgpeth of Sabattus, Marcel Provost and wife Roxanne of Bowdoin, Gregoire Provost and wife Nancy of Sabattus, daughter Cathy Dionne and husband Richard of Greene; his eight grandchildren, Danielle Watford and husband Gary of Sabattus, Kimberly McFarland and husband Adam of Sabattus, Zackary Provost of Sabattus, Ambyr Morong and husband Andrew of Lewiston, Ashley Wiers and husband Alex of Lewiston, Cody Provost of Sabattus, Benjamin Dionne of Greene, Caleb Provost of Sabattus, four great-grandchildren, Dylan McFarland, Roman Watford, Alice Watford, and Camden Morong; brother, Louis Provost of Auburn.

Special thanks for Clover Manor Galway Unit and all the nurses, CNA, and staff who were a huge part of providing more than just care for dad but making him feel so loved. Hospice also was a huge part of his care and making his final weeks more comfortable.

A committal service will be held in the large chapel at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston, on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

