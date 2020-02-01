U.S. senators have officially joined hands with President Donald Trump to endanger the nation’s system of fair elections. They corrupt voting by agreeing to not ask for witnesses to a crime they know Trump committed to smear the leading candidate against him.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins’ vote is too little, too late — she knows that it means nothing because Mitch McConnell has enough votes to make hers irrelevant.
Where is their honor?
Victoria Cohen, Farmington
