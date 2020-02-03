LEWISTON — The Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center is displaying the naturalist watercolor series of Jennifer Gammon and the acrylic landscape paintings of Nancy Clark.

Working in many mediums, including oil, acrylic, conte and watercolor, Gammon received her BFA in studio art at USM. In this series of watercolors, she wanted to give the subject of natural objects a clean and straightforward look similar to that of old botanical works. She found inspiration for some of her flower images from visits to Kew Gardens in England and the Montreal Botanical Garden. She chooses to frame these pieces in antique or vintage frames as “the idea of recycling these frames and giving them new life instead of buying new frames appeals to my environmental side.”

Clark’s greatest artistic influence comes from Maine’s varied seascapes and their ever-changing and beautiful atmospheres. This current sea and sky series, which focuses on the horizon line and the effects of changing light, sets the stage for contemplating distant spaces and its mysteries and callings. The images are inspired by reality, but are created by allowing the painting to lead the way to its own conclusion. “My hope is that the viewer will enjoy the spaciousness and peace that I endeavor to offer through my work,” Clark said.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop adjacent to the main lobby. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: