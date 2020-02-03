Community Winter BBQ in East Sumner

EAST SUMNER — The Congregational Church of East Sumner, 50 Main St., Rte. 219, will host a free Community Winter BBQ at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. On the menu are burgers, hot dogs, salads and a berry dessert. Donations accepted for the meal. Raffle of food and household items following the meal. All proceeds benefit the outreach work of the church. For more information, call Bill at 207-388-2263 or Ben, 207-388-2609.

Calvary United Methodist bean supper Feb. 8

LEWISTON — Calvary United Methodist Church of Lewiston will have its monthly bean supper starting at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The menu includes baked beans, hot dogs, salads, casseroles (including vegetarian), brown bread, biscuits and pies.

Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children under 10 years of age. Use the garden entrance on Bartlett Street.

‘Soup, Salad and Songs’ at Turner church

TURNER — The First Universalist Church, 250 Turner Center Road in Turner, invites all of the greater Turner area to the first of a winter series presentation billed as “Soup, Salad and Songs.” The event will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. There is no cost to attend.

The concert will be offered by Relative Pitch, a family oriented group that addresses justice and kindness as spiritual expression through music.

Soup and salad will be offered following the concert.

For more information contact the Rev. Dr. Al Boyce at 207-458-6387 or Jennifer Talbot at 207-754-1129.

