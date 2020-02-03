100 Years Ago 1920

The adjustment of a wage dispute in Boston between the telephone operators union and the New England Telephone company, the time in which operators will receive the maximum wage after assignment, has been shortened from seven years to five and a half. and the lower paid operaters will receive increases of from $l to $2.50 per week. The new scale will be put Into effect at once. Lewiston operators will benefit by this change.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The appearance here of three of the entertainment world’s really big names was announced today. Ferrante and Teicher the piano duo, one of the nation’s hottest recording teams, will be heard locally on Apr, 12. The second attraction will bring to Lewiston Mr. Happy New Year Himself, Guy Lombardo and his Royal Canadians, who will be playing “the sweetest music this side of Heaven “of course!”

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Abnaki and Kennebec Girl Scout councils announce a collaboration with dozens of statewide youth organizations in presenting seven events promoting mental and physical wellness in girls and their families. All events are open to the public, as well as Girl Scout members from the entire state. Workshops in dancing, aerobics, nutrition, skin and hair care, the environment and emotional wellness will run throughout the day. The events are slated for Caribou, Portland and Dover-Foxcroft April 29 and will take place in Brewer, Calais, Waterville and Auburn May 6.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

