FARMINGTON — Nancy Chaney, a registered nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital, has earned the certified pediatric emergency nurse credential from the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing.

The credential is held by a registered nurse who possesses advanced critical thinking and highly developed skills in providing emergency care to pediatric patients and their families.

Chaney received her associate’s degree in nursing from Central Maine Community College in Auburn and is taking courses to attain her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She has worked at FMH for 19 years, with all but two years based in the emergency department.

