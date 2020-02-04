CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers met Jan. 28 when Alison Haines presented a program on “Cooking with Herbs and Spices” at the Town Office. President Sue Gill welcomed 11 members and eight guests.

At the business meeting following, it was announced the Franklin County Extension Homemakers Facial Tissue Campaign brought in 450 boxes. Each elementary school in Franklin County received about 37 boxes. The Franklin County Extension Homemakers spring meeting will be hosted by the Neighborhood group on Saturday, May 16, at Trinity Methodist Church. The theme is “Circle of Friends.

Each year, all six Extension groups choose a Rotary tree theme and make ornaments. Members have signed up to do it again. They voted to make a donation of $300 to the cheerleading team, who will compete in Florida. Glenda Barker spoke about the upcoming free Senior Citizens St. Patrick’s Day luncheon at noon Monday, March 16, in the Town Office. More information will be announced later. Linda Gramlich spoke about the bake sale to coincide with voting at the Town Office on Friday, March 20. It will begin at 2 p.m. and continue until the food runs out.

The group voted a few years ago to adopt the Cape Cod Hill School in New Sharon and has received a request for leggings and sweatpants in sizes 5, 6 and 7 for boys and girls. They also need children’s socks. Members will donate the items to the school. They also voted to purchase four new tables for the Town Office.

Gramlich passed out the 2020 membership list, program planning, Homemaker Chatter, new handbook and volunteer recording sheet. Officers for 2020 are: President Susan Gill, Vice President Josette Billian, Corresponding Secretary Beckie Witham, Recording Secretary Linda Gramlich, Teasurer Sue Starrett and Advisory Board representative, Gramlich.

Members will meet Tuesday, Feb, 25, at 6 p.m. to accommodate Hot Foods to Share, which will be a potluck supper. They will finalize plans for the St. Patrick’s Day luncheon and Starrett will lead in making St. Patrick’s Day cards for the event. All meetings are free and the public is invited to attend.

For more information, call 207-778-3156 and leave a message.

