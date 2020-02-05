Heart disease program postponed to Feb. 13

BETHEL — Dr. Daniel van Buren’s program on “What’s New in Heart Disease,” scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Bethel Congregational Church, has been postponed to the snow date of Feb. 13, due to the upcoming snowstorm.

Seniors in the greater Bethel area in need of a ride to this program may call the free “Neighbor-to-Neighbor Transportation Service” at 207-824-4444 three days in advance.

The program is sponsored by To Your Health of Western Mountains Senior College. For more information, contact Peter Musso at 207-890-7034.

High Street Food Pantry in need of donations

AUBURN — The High Street Food Pantry has an ongoing need for the following items: Peanut butter, canned vegetables, soup, canned pasta, meats and fruit, cereal, baking Item, crackers and toilet paper.

Drop off donations at the Auburn United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave. or call the church office at 207-782-3972.

Church in need of supplies to help Wisdom’s Women

AUBURN — The Auburn United Methodist Church is supporting the Center for Wisdom’s Women by helping supply hygiene products for the women who they serve. Requested donations include shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, body wash, disposable razors, lotion and feminine hygiene products.

Donations can be dropped off at the church, 439 Park Ave. For additional information, call the church at 207-782-3972.

Top 10 January cribbage players announced

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Senior Cribbage January Top 10 are announced in order: Bob Cielinski, Roger Labbe, Cecile Bussiere, Terry Chambers, Dorrina Martin, Maurice Gagne, Fern Rivard, Roland Bosse, Ethel Landry and Henry Maheux.

Members meet at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the Lewiston Memorial Armory, Central Avenue. For more information, call Roger Labbe at 207-212-9253.

AL Post 158 invites Lisbon area vets to join

LISBON — Ron Saindon, commander, American Legion Post 158, invites Lisbon area veterans to come check out the recently renovated smoke-free facility and ask about what membership in the post has to offer. In addition to connections to local, state and federal veterans assistance, the post provides a space for members and guests to relax and make connections. There are Friday night suppers, occasional dances and holiday events. Members can reserve the event room (as available) for an event such as birthday parties, celebrations of life, or other important events. Every Wednesday evening is pool night; all skill levels welcome. For more information, call 207-353-8192.

Make Valentines at Everyone’s Resource Depot

FARMINGTON — Everyone’s Resource Depot (ERD) invites children and adults to make Valentines at workshops from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Feb. 10 t0 14. A variety of materials will be available: yarn and trim, card stock and envelopes, sequins, small beads, odd bits of lace, pretty ribbons and printed wallpapers and wrapping paper.

Many sample Valentines and Valentine projects will be on display to stimulate creative imaginations. All ages are welcome.

ERD is in the Education Center (Room 9) on the UMF campus at the corner of High and Lincoln streets. It is open to the public during business hours from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m to noon Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For more information, call 207-778-7150 or visit resourcedepot.umf.maine.edu.

