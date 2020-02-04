DURHAM – Lloyd E. Sears Jr., 87, of Durham, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at his home. He was born In Saugus, Mass. on Nov. 29, 1932 a son of the late Lloyd and Beatrice (Swallow) Sears Sr. He grew up in Durham and was a 1952 graduate of Edward little High School. He served in the U.S. Navy stationed on the USS Timmerman out of Boston Harbor and Newport, R.I. during the Korean Conflict.He lived in Falls Church, Va. and worked in Maryland at the U.S. Soldiers Home. He remembers going to work every day up Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. Coming back to Maine he then married his wife, Elaine (Merrill) on Dec. 24, 1955, raising three children. He was one of the founding members of Amvets Post 13 in Durham. He worked for the State of Maine 32 years at Pineland, retiring in 1988. He then became groundskeeper at Thomas Point Beach for 14 years. He and his wife loved traveling and would always-find a treasure to bring back. He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 61 years, Elaine Sears; and his sister, June Berg and her husband Roland. He is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Bean and husband Joseph of Durham and Rita Bonang of Durham, son, Kevin Sears and his wife Sheila of Lisbon Falls; grandsons, Jason Bean of Randolph Mass. and Josh Bean and partner Stacy Plummer of Durham; grandaughters, Melissa Bonang Gorman of Durham and Kalie Sears of Litchfield; great-grandsons, Jordan Ouellette of Durham, Kaiden Sears Pomelow of Litchfield and his dad Zac Pomelow of Sabattus, Ryan Plummer of North Sebago and Tyler Plummer of Naples and partner Val, their daughter Amelia; his cousin, John Sears Houston of Topsham; his special nephews, Ronald Berg and his wife Rosanne of New Milford, N.J. and Clay Merrill of Durham, his special niece, Sheila Underwood and her husband Gary of Oviedo, Fla., and many more nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Royce Merrill and his wife Jackie of Durham and Dawson Merrill and his wife Rita of Durham, sisters-in-law, Brenda Carver of Dixfield and Elaine Merrill of New Gloucester. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Sushi. A graveside service is planned for the spring at Pleasant View Cemetery in Durham. Celebration of life to follow. Arrangements by Affordable Cremation Solution, Lewiston. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Midcoast Humane 30 Range Road Brunswick, ME 04011

