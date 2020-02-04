RUMFORD – Mr. Lorenzo E. “Junior” Miller Jr., 85, died Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at the Rumford Hospital. He was a resident Airport Road in Andover.Born in Rumford on June 14, 1934, he was a son of Lorenzo and Alice (Averill) Miller Sr. Junior was a graduate of Andover High School and worked for Puiia Lumber in Rumford as a driver and a yardman before his retirement. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1959. In his retirement years, he loved camping while working part time at South Arm Campground, and fishing Richardson Lake where he grew up. He enjoyed hunting at Lucky Ledge and spending time with his family and was a member of the Knights of Pythias.He was married in Rumford on Nov. 18, 1961 to Louise Stewart who survives of Andover. Other survivors include two daughters, Marie Hall and husband Louis Jr. of Rumford and Nancy Volkernick and her husband John Jr. of Dixfield, a son, Michael Miller and his wife Neva of Rumford; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, Edward and Eugene.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 3 Franklin St., P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276

« Previous