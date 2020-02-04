ST. GEORGE, Utah – Donald Joseph Caron, 69, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born Dec. 5, 1950 in Lewiston to Rosaire Lucienne and Victoria G. (Janelle) Caron.
On Oct. 9, 1987 he married Aida Luz Estrella in Orlando, Fla. Donald grew up in Lewiston. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Bentley College then pursued a career in accounting. He raised his son in New Hampshire, lived in Florida for a time then settled in Mesquite, Nev. in 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Aida of Mesquite, Nev.; his son, Douglas and his wife Jennifer of Braintree, Mass.; three grandchildren; and one sister, Carmen Caron of Framingham, Mass.
A graveside service was held Wednesday, Jan, 29, 2020 at 12 p.m., at the Mesquite City Cemetery on Hardy Way. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
