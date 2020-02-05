So often the best recipes are those handed down from generation to generation. Today I am publishing my Mother’s go to recipe for cookies. Throughout the years, I have wondered if this was a recipe her Mother might have used. She lost her Mother, my namesake, when she was only 18 years old and it was always a sad subject to bring up in our home. Recipes span lifetimes, they are truly a treasure. Bon Appetit!
Rita’s Bit Cookies
Ingredients:
½ cup cold water
1 egg
1½ cups brown sugar
1½ teaspoons vanilla
½ cup shortening
Mix together in a large bowl
3 cups flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
1 package Nestle’s semisweet chocolate chips
Prepare:
- Combine the first 5 ingredients.
- In a separate bowl, combine the next 3 ingredients.
- Combine the dry ingredients into the first bowl, mix well.
- Once the cookie batter is mixed, add chocolate chips.
- Use a teaspoon to put the cookie batter on the cooking sheet, bake for 9 minutes at 375 degrees.
