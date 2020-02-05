To the Editor:

Jim Amero, formerly of Livermore Falls and Wilton, now living in Watertown, TN since 1996. I receive the Livermore Falls Advertiser for a few years now, keeping up with what’s going on in and around the area.

I operated in Wilton – “Smiling Dog Antiques” – from 1990 until the fall of 1996. It was the big yellow house and barn facing the highway and entrance into Wilton.

I was sorry to hear Shannon Smith was stepping down as Blueberry Festival chair, but after x amount of years. I know the feeling. Here in Watertown I took over the reins of our twice a year (April & Oct.) Mile Long Yard Sale, two miles of Main St. and side streets come alive with 100 – 150 paid vendors plus private yards, school yards, etc.

I had a hand in it since arriving, but as other folks got sick or retired, lost interest, I raised my hand and am still heading it. April 18 and Oct. 10 are the 2020 dates. So yes, my phone is already ringing. It’s now a challenge I enjoy.

I used to enjoy the Blueberry Festival as I’d rent a tent for the front yard, bring out the player piano, and tap the shoulder of Alan Hutchinson to play that day. The shop, of course, stayed busy.

I got involved in town as I settled in. I’ve done four years as city council person, I have a column in our twice a month town newspaper, “The Edge” writing what I feel important at the time.

We advertise our 30 year yard sale in a 300 mile radius, I do my own radio commercials plus two or three days prior the sale I do a half-hour live program. Interested in Watertown? I’ll give more info, but I want you to know where – 40 miles from Nashville. And folks use our town as backdrops for videos, such as Garth Brooks, Lil Big Town, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, to name a few. Our website is www.watertown.com, check us out.

After this undertaking, I unwind in June at my brother’s house in Jay, for about 1 to 2 weeks, finding stuff for my shop and visiting friends.

I want to thank Shannon for a job well done, congratulations and enjoy!

Thanks everyone for reading and I hope you have a great rest of 2020!

Jim Amero

Watertown TN

