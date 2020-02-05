Award-winning Massachusetts wildlife photographer Peter Christoph will present his program, “On Silent Wings – The Magic of the Snowy Owl,” at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 30, at the Auburn Public Library.

During the cold-winter months, Christoph spends his days along the Atlantic coast following the movements of a few snowy owls during their winter migration to our New England beaches. They fly quite a distance from their home on the frozen tundra in the high Arctic and he goes on location to capture these rare and intimate photographs of the snowy owls taken in their winter habitat. Several of the snowy owl photos in this captivating presentation have earned national and international awards.

Christoph is a well-known wildlife advocate, naturalist and award-winning bird photographer based in Lancaster, Massachusetts. He has a great respect for wildlife and through his presentations seeks to raise awareness of the need to conserve bird habitat. He has presented at photography groups nationally and locally, including the Photographic Society of America (PSA), New England Camera Club Council (NECCC,) and several camera clubs throughout New England. He is a regular speaker for the Appalachian Mountain Club, Mass Audubon and the National Wildlife Refuge System, as well as numerous birding clubs and dozens of libraries. He has been the recipient of many prestigious national and international awards and medals recognizing his photographic talent. Peter is also responsible for publishing three bird photography books, including his latest “The Art of Bird Photography.”

The Auburn Public Library is located at 49 Spring St., Auburn.

