Blacktop Gone will play at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Mixer’s Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Band members are JD Gilbert (guitar/vocals), Luc Bergeron (drums/vocals/samples), Gerry Lepage (bass/vocals), and Jerry Perron (guitar/vocals). These amazing musicians play country covers including Aldean, Gilbert, Chesney, Urban, Rhett as well as mixing in several of our favorite rockers from the ’90s. It’s all about a good time! There is no cover charge and plenty of free parking. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
