Local musician Denny Breau will perform from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, to kick off the “Music for Mavis” 2020 Cabin Fever Coffee House Concert Series. A pre-Valentine Day Coffee-House-style afternoon featuring cookies, coffee and tea is part of the event. Bring cookies to share if you can! The concert will take place in the Community Room downstairs under the Turner Libary at 98 Mathew’s Way, off Rt. 117, Turner Center. The event is rain, snow or shine. For more information, call (207) 754-0954.

