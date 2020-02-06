BUCKFIELD — Selectmen accepted a matching Volunteer Fire Assistance grant at the Tuesday, Jan. 28 Buckfield selectboard meeting and approved committee members applying for a grant for Maine’s bicentennial celebration.

The Maine Fire Chief Association’s Forestry Committee awarded a $1,520 grant to the Buckfield Fire Department from the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry. Town Manager Joe Roach told selectmen the town’s share of the grant is $1,520 and there is roughly $3,000 budgeted for grants for the Fire Department. The grant will pay for hose, coats and hose packs. “The town has been successful in securing this grant in the past,” Roach said.

Selectboard Vice Chair Martha Catevenis noted the changes the board is working through in the Personnel Policy and asked if fire and rescue grants are included as the grants that will come to the board for review. “I want to encourage staff to apply for grants, but I want you to be aware of that on the front end, when it gets to this point,” Roach answered. “Regardless of its size, the board should have the authority to accept or reject the grant.”

Selectmen also approved Community Day Committee members applying for a $500 grant to help celebrate Maine’s bicentennial anniversary. If the $500 grant is awarded, committee members will coordinate a float contest “to illustrate the agricultural, environmental, and small-town values which Mainers have taken pride in for two hundred years,” as part of the annual Community Day celebration held on Labor Day each year, according to the grant proposal. Members would also judge the floats and award monetary prizes for first, second and third place.

In other news, selectmen:

Approved Buckfield entering the speed trailer lottery program in hopes of being able to use a Department of Transportation trailer for two weeks.

Appointed Penny Horsfall to a one-year term for the Budget Committee. reminded the public of referendum voting public hearing at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, which is ahead of the regularly scheduled selectboard meeting.

