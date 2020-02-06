LEWISTON — Central Maine Medical Center’s bariatric surgery program has been named an accredited center by a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
The designation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program means CMMC meets high standards of care, improving patient outcomes and long-term success. Programs that have been accredited offer both pre- and post-operative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Wrestling
Wrestling: A month of championship meets starts Saturday
-
Franklin
WMTS likely to reduce or cut service in Franklin County
-
New England
Neighbor uses crossbow to save man from pit bulls, but kills him
-
Crime
Wiscasset man charged with breaking into home, barricading ex-girlfriend, children
-
News
Brunswick receives $70,000 from Portland to pay cultural broker