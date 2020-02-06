LEWISTON — Central Maine Medical Center’s bariatric surgery program has been named an accredited center by a joint quality program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

The designation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program means CMMC meets high standards of care, improving patient outcomes and long-term success. Programs that have been accredited offer both pre- and post-operative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: