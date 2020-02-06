Jeremy Barnard

LISBON FALLS — Financial advising firm Edgewater Financial has changed its name to Barnard Financial.

Owners Maggie and Jeremy Barnard founded the company five years ago, initially naming it in a nod to Maine and the coast.

Jeremy Barnard is an independent fiduciary financial adviser who specializes in retirement income planning.

The company has offices in Brunswick and Lisbon Falls.

