LISBON FALLS — Financial advising firm Edgewater Financial has changed its name to Barnard Financial.
Owners Maggie and Jeremy Barnard founded the company five years ago, initially naming it in a nod to Maine and the coast.
Jeremy Barnard is an independent fiduciary financial adviser who specializes in retirement income planning.
The company has offices in Brunswick and Lisbon Falls.
