Colby

WATERVILLE—Marta J. Opie of Bethel, Maine, was recently named to the highly selective Dean’s List at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. Opie is one of 566 Colby students, or 27 percent of the qualified student body, to make Dean’s List last semester.

Opie, a member of the Class of 2022, attended Telstar Regional High School and is the daughter of Eileen Opie of Bethel, Maine. Opie earned a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher last fall to be included on Colby’s Dean’s List.

Grove City

GROVE CITY, PA—Matthew Bennett, a junior Computer Science major at Grove City College, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the Fall 2019 semester. Matthew is a 2017 graduate of Gould Academy and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Bennett (Jennifer) from Bethel, ME.

Saint Michael’s

COLCHESTER, VT—Named to the Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College for the Fall 2019 semester was Gaelan H. Boyle-Wight, a Sophomore chemistry major from Newry and a graduate of Telstar Regional High School.

