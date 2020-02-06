Feb. 6, 1815: Albion K. Parris, representing Oxford and Somerset counties in the Massachusetts Senate, introduces a resolution calling for a districtwide convention to consider the prospect of separating Maine from Massachusetts. Parris was frustrated by Massachusetts’ failure during the War of 1812 to drive the British from the eastern District of Maine.

After many political twists and turns, Maine achieves statehood in 1820.

Feb. 6, 1967: The first issue of The Times Record, a Brunswick-based daily newspaper, appears on newsstands. The evening daily paper is a merger of the former Brunswick Record and the Bath Daily Times.

Feb. 6, 2007: Old Town native Patty Griffin’s album “Children Running Through” is released.

It wins album of the year that fall at the 2007 Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony in Nashville, and Griffin wins the Artist of the Year award. The album also is nominated for a Grammy award. Griffin later wins a Grammy in 2011 for Best Traditional Gospel Album.

