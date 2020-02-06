Rotary members enjoyed an informative presentation by Bethel Fire Chief Mike Jodrey. Rotary would like to thank him, his crew and all other rescue and public safety workers for the selfless work you do! Pictured here l-r: Mike Jodrey, and Rotarians Mariann Goff and Tim LeConey. Submitted photo

