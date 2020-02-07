GREENE – Nancy Lavigne, 70, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, in her home in Green.

Nancy was born April 19, 1949, in Lewiston and graduated in 1967 from Edward Little High School in Auburn. She married Norman Lavigne on July 11, 1970, before moving to Sabattus where they raised their son, Shawn.

Nancy spent several years working for Arrow Heart and Maine Electronics before receiving her cosmetology license. She went on to teach cosmetology at Bernard School of Hair. She retired after several years working at St. Mary’s Hospital. In life, Nancy was a supportive mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed her hobbies working with ceramics and spending summers at Ossipee and Mic Mac campgrounds. Nancy also enjoyed her weekly trips to the Bingo Hall.

She is survived by her siblings Mona, Carlene, Donna and Carlton; her husband of nearly 50 years, Norman Lavigne; her son, Shawn Lavigne; her two grandchildren, Brandi and Justin Lavigne; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Celebration of life with food to follow will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Ramada Inn at 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston, ME 04240.

