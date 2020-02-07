LEWISTON – Scott Saindon passed away peacefully on Sunday Feb. 2, 2020.

He is survived by family and more friends than one could count. He lived in John F Murphy Homes, Inc. for 21 years and proudly attended the Tri-County Social Learning Center for 26 years.

Anyone that met Scott immediately fell in love with his charming personality and infectious happiness. Many would agree he is one of the most determined people they have ever met, overcoming many hurdles in his life. Never once did he complain or let anything slow him down. Scott was always ready to deliver “good news” to everyone. A true ray of sunshine has left this world.

All arrangements will be done privately by family.

Donations may be made in his memory to Greater Androscoggin Human Society.

