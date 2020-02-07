Hi, my name is Jasmine. I am a super sweet older gal who is looking for a home without other animals. I love adult people and want all of their attention, so probably a home without young children would be best. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Hi, I’m Regina! I’m a super special girl; I only have three legs. I came to the shelter with a broken leg that had to be amputated. I’m a little moody and don’t get along well with other animals, so I’d love to be your only pet. Please come meet me at the shelter!

Regina and Jasmine and other pets may be visited at the shelter from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 550 Industry Rd. Cats and dogs are spayed or neutered prior to adoption and have been vaccinated for rabies, treated for fleas, microchipped and have had nail trims. For more information, contact 207-778-2638, fcanimalshelter.org or facebook. com/fcanimalshelter.

