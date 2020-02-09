LEWISTON — In a Facebook post Sunday, E. Claire and Pastries owner Emily Fournier announced that the bakery is closing permanently on Feb. 28.

Making the decision to close the bakery, located in Bates Mill No. 2, was not easy, Fournier said.

“Business hasn’t been where we need it to be,” said Fournier. “It takes a lot to run a business, physically and emotionally. … We’re able to leave on a good note with the people we’ve grown to know over the past three years.”

E. Claire and Pastries opened in 2017, a few weeks after Fournier’s father, who was instrumental in the opening of the bakery, died unexpectedly.

“He did everything with me; he was involved every step of the way. … He took culinary classes with me, together to prepare, to see if we really liked baking,” Fournier said in a 2017 interview. According to Fournier, the bakery has built a loyal following since it opened, and though patrons are understandably sad about the closing, comments have been supportive. “One of the biggest highlights was getting to meet so many incredible people, a whole other family at the bakery. The comments have been nothing but not positive,” said Fournier. “We’re super proud of how far we came. We gave it 115 percent the whole time,” said Fournier.

