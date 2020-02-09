On March 3, Question 1 on the ballot will ask people to vote for or against the law that requires all children, except those who are deemed medically excluded, to be vaccinated against contagious disease. Proponents are suggested that Big Pharma is pushing this requirement for profit. But, in this instance, the profit margin is slim.

I am no friend of Big Pharma; it is greedy and without conscious. People should ask their health care professionals what the real facts are for keeping their families and others in the community safe.

I am of the age where I remember the carnage contagious childhood disease caused. My first brother died of diphtheria. People lost their sight, has long-lasting disabilities from polio and so forth.

I encourage people to vote “no” on Question 1.

Margaret Craven, Lewiston

