AUBURN – Maine Event Comedy presents the hilarious Brian Plumb at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Craft Brew Underground. The show will also feature JJ Jones and Dawn Hartill.

Plumb’s confrontational style has made him a favorite throughout New England and beyond. He’s a regular at Comix at Mohegan Sun and performed at the Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival in San Francisco. He was a semi-finalist at the Last Comix Standing contest at Foxwoods Casino and has played the Dallas Comedy Festival, Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas, and NYC’s Greenwich Village Comedy Club.

Jones’ everyman approach has been a hit at notable venues like Boston’s Orpheum Theater and Rhode Island’s Comedy Connection. He’s worked with Boston legend Lenny Clarke and recently opened for nationally touring comedian Todd Barry.

When she isn’t shopping at Shaw’s, Hartill delights audiences of all ages by sharing her observations on life, marriage, and trying to excel at motherhood. She’s performed at ImprovBoston, Comix at Mohegan Sun, and Empire Comedy Club.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine. For more information, call/text (207) 513-0742 or email [email protected]

