MINOT — Selectmen on Monday night gave initial approval to a proposed $1.7 million municipal budget that will go to voters March 7.

Town Manager Danielle Loring said officials tried to keep increases for 2020 to 2% or 3% from last year.

One of the larger increases is the Androscoggin County tax of $273,750, $27,824 more than last year.

Not included in the budget is the purchase of a backhoe for the highway department. That will be a separate article asking for up to $120,000 financed for up to three years.

The Budget Committee and selectmen agreed on recommendations for all spending articles.

In other business, selectmen appointed Code Enforcement Officer Scott McElravy as health officer.

Voters will elect three officers at the polls from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 6. They are one selectman for three years, one director for Regional School Unit 16 for three years and one school director for one year.

Selectman Brittany Hemond is running unopposed.

RSU 16 Directors Michael Lacasse and James Crouse are also running unopposed for the three-year and one-year terms, respectively.

Also on the ballot Friday is a question to authorize the sale of liquor to be consumed on the premises of licensed establishments on Sunday.

The town meeting will resume Saturday at 11 a.m. at Minot Consolidated School. It is two hours later than usual because Town Clerk Sara Farris needs to attend the Androscoggin County Republican Party caucus at Lewiston Middle School.

